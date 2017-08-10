Jury takes only minutes to find baby sex assault suspect guilty of murder

A Bell County jury deliberated for a mere 15-30 minutes before rendering a guilty verdict for the Temple man accused in the 2015 sexual assault of an 11-month-old, who ultimately died of her injuries, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.

Jeffrey Johnson, who was convicted of capital murder, was automatically sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole -- following morning closing arguments and the jury's brief deliberations, prosecutors said.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office did not seek the death penalty in the case.

Johnson's attorney is expected to file an appeal, Garza said.

