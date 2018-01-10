Kidnapping suspect grabs 5-year-old girl while playing in Waco yard, police say

Photo: Latonya Monique Kelsey/McLennan County Jail (Photo: Custom)

The Waco Police Department announced Wednesday it had arrested a woman for kidnapping a young girl.

According to police, Latonya Monique Kelsey, 36, was walking in the 2900 block of Morrow Avenue in Waco around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when she saw a group of kids playing in a yard while being watched by their mother. The mother noticed Kelsey acting strange and called her children back inside, police said. But, before the kids were back inside, Kelsey approached and grabbed a 5-year-old girl and started running with her, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Swanton said the mom went after Kelsey and child -- shouting for the girl to fight back. The girl fought and caused Kelsey to let her go and run away, Swanton explained.

"Another family member followed Ms. Kelsey until officers arrived and made an arrest," Sgt. Swanton said.

Police said it was unclear why Kelsey grabbed the girl.

"It is known that Ms. Kelsey is a mental health consumer," Sgt. Swanton said. "The child was not harmed during the incident."

Kelsey was charged with kidnapping and traffic warrants. She was booked into the McLennan County Jail. It did not appear that Kelsey knew any of the children.

