Killeen babysitter charged in toddler's death

A Killeen babysitter was arrested May 25 in connection with the death of a toddler she was babysitting back on Jan. 11, the Killeen Police Department confirmed to KCEN-TV on Friday.

Rebecca Estrada, 29, was arraigned on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, following a warrant that was issued May 24. Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown set her bond at $150,000, a police official said, but Estrada later posted bond and was released.

Estrada was supposed to be watching 8-month-old Landon Rasmussen on Jan. 11 at a home on Taylor Renee Drive in Killeen, according to Killeen Police. First responders found Landon unresponsive in a bathtub that day and he later died in a hospital on Jan. 29, Killeen Police Commander Alex Gearhart confirmed.

Police have been investigating the case since then and recently presented their findings to the Bell County District Attorney's Office, which will prosecute Estrada.

