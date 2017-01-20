Killeen, Harker Heights teen charged in NW Austin murder

Police lights.

AUSTIN - Police have charged a third teen with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man during a marijuana deal outside a northwest Austin home in December.

Court documents allege David Victor Bondurant, 19, of Killeen and Javier Roberto Teague-Salas, 19, of Harker Heights were present with Anthony E. Brown, 26, was shot and killed outside a Quinn Trail home in the early hours of Dec. 29. Mosses Augustine Howell, 19, has also been charged with murder in the case and was arrested Jan. 3.

Police interviewed Howell, who said he traveled from Killen to Austin on Dec. 28 with three other people: Teague-Salas, Bondurant and a fourth suspect not identified in the affidavits. Howell said Bondurant had asked him over the past few days if there were any people they could rob, and that they stopped at one point in Killen where Teague-Salas went into a trailer and returned with a pistol.

According to the affidavit, the four drove to the victim’s home but parked down the street. Howell told police Teague-Salas and the fourth person walked to the victim’s home while he and Bondurant staying near the vehicle. Howell said the Teague-Salas and the fourth person ran back to the car and that they left together. Howell told police that Salas told him “I shot him!” after they got back in the car. The affidavit states Howell said he was told by Salas and the fourth person to throw his cell phone out the window or they would shoot him.

Police noted in their affidavit that a detective received an anonymous call on Jan. 11 from a person claiming he personally observed Salas brag that he shot a man for marijuana in north Austin a few weeks prior.

The Bell County Organized Crime Unit arrested Teague-Salas on Jan. 17 after a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. Austin police spoke with Teague-Salas, who according to the affidavit said Bondurant and Howell went to Brown’s home, and that both men had pistols. The affidavit states he told police he heard a gunshot, and then saw Bondurant and Howell running back to the car. Teague-Salas added Bondurant asked Howell to dump the phone and told them “we’re gonna dump him if he doesn’t dump his phone” and that Bondurant shot the victim.

Howell has been in the Travis County Jail since Jan. 3 on $150,000 bond. As of Thursday morning, Teague-Salas is in the Bell County Jail on combined $1.014 million bond and Bondurant is not listed as an inmate in either jail. A booking photo for Bondurant is not available as of late Thursday morning.

