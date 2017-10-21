Man found lying shot in the middle of the street in Killeen

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

A 29-year-old man was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in stable condition after he was shot and found lying in the 1600 block of 4th Street in Killeen around 5:52 p.m. Friday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers first responded to a 911 call of shots fired. While they were on the way to the scene, they were told about the victim, who was cared for when they arrived.

No one was in custody, as of late Friday night, police said. And, there was no immediate description of the suspect.



Miramontez said the investigation was ongoing and more information would be released as it became available.

