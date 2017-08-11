Killeen PD arrest man, woman for aggravated robbery in online dating meet-up

KILLEEN - Killeen Police responded to a 911 call regarding an aggravated robbery around 7:26 a.m. Wednesday at the Econo Lodge, located at 606 E. Central Texas Expressway.

Police said an individual arranged to meet with a woman through an online dating website. The individual told police upon entering the woman's hotel room, he was confronted by an armed black male and was robbed at gunpoint.

Killeen residents Carletra Agnie Suggs, 18, and Dwayne Preston Williams, 22, were located in the motel room and arrested, according to police. The pair were taken to Killeen City Jail, according to a press release from KPD.

Suggs and Williams were both charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, the release stated.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned both suspects and set their bond at $100,000 each.

The charges come close to a month after Killeen Police warned the public of the dangers of online dating.

Killeen Police issued these tips in regards to meeting strangers for online dating:

Trust your instincts. If it sounds too good to be true, it normally is. In the case of sales, don't go alone. Insist on meeting at a public place such as the KPD Safe Exchange Zone. Do not meet in a secluded area. Do not invite strangers into your home, and do not go to theirs. Be cautious when buying/selling high value items. Perform the transaction during daylight hours. Tell a friend or family member about your intentions and where you will be. Take your mobile phone with you

Killeen Public Affairs Officer Ofelia Miramontez said "the warning is not necessarily directed at legitimate dating websites, although common sense and caution should always be exercised when meeting a stranger for the first time."

