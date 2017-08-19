Killeen PD investigating homicide on Bacon Ranch Road

(Photo: WFAA)

KILLEEN - At approximately 9:45 a.m., Killeen police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Bacon Ranch Road after receiving a 911 call regarding a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old female inside the residence with gunshot wounds. Police said the woman was unconscious and not breathing.

Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced the victim dead at 10:34 a.m.

The victim’s name has been withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this Homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this Homicide, you could be eligible for reward up to $1,000 in cash.

