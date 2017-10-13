Killeen Police arrested 16-year-old for aggravated robbery

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

Killeen Police identified and arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile Thursday after investigating multiple aggravated robbery reports between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11.

Victims of the armed robberies told police they met the suspect through on online website and agreed to meet to purchase items.

The juvenile was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence of the juvenile, where property belonging to the victims was recovered.

KPD told Channel 6 News the suspect is believed to be involved in additional aggravated robberies and the investigation will continue.

The Killeen Police Department encourages the public to utilize its Safe Exchange Zone located in the lobby of the Police Headquarters at 3304 Community Blvd. when meeting for online sales.

© 2017 KCEN-TV