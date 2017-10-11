Killeen Police bust four suspects linked to multiple armed robberies

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in Killeen, police announced Wednesday.

Killeen Police said the four individuals, described as two adults and two juveniles, were tied to two Oct. 8 armed robberies -- one near Gemini Lane and the other on Teal Drive. Two more robberies followed on Oct. 9 -- one on Maria Drive and the other on Bowles Drive.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 9, officers found a white sedan matching a description of the suspects' vehicle. They stopped the vehicle and arrested the four individuals.

The two adults were booked in the Killeen City Jail, and the two juveniles were taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center. No names had been released, as of Wednesday evening.

© 2017 KCEN-TV