One man critically injured in Killeen apartment complex shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, after he got into an argument with another man at the Casa Arroyo Apartments located in the 300 block of Wolf Street in Killeen, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

Miramontez said the verbal dispute turned into a shooting just before 12:30 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to the scene. Detectives were not immediately certain whether or not the two men lived in the complex or what their relationship to each other was.

The shooting victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Detectives and patrol officers roped off the apartment complex with crime scene tape, according to Channel 6 News Reporter Emani Payne who was on scene. Investigators planned to continue gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses until at least late Thursday afternoon, police said.

Killeen Police have asked for the public's help identifying the suspect, who Miramontez described only as a black male. No age nor description of the vehicle the man fled in was known, as of early Thursday afternoon.

If you know anything that could help police put together a better description of the suspect, please call Killeen Police at 254-501-8830. You can also submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

