Killeen SWAT team raids rooms at Econo Lodge as part of drug bust

One person was arrested Friday afternoon during a narcotics raid at the Econo Lodge located at 606 E Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, and at least five others were arrested at another location, police confirmed.

The Killeen Police Department's Organized Crime Unit executed search warrants in rooms at the motel around 2:28 p.m., police said.

A witness said he saw SWAT officers breach two doors and use a truck as part of their breach effort.

The names of the people arrested were not immediately released, nor were descriptions of what their warrants entailed.

The location of the other raid was not immediately clear.

