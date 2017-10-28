Killeen Police searching for man believed to be armed and dangerous

Courtesy: Killeen PD (Photo: Custom)

Killeen Police officials said Saturday they are searching for a man they believe to be connected to a series of robberies committed between Oct. 15 and Oct. 27. Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Killeen PD said it is searching for 17-year-old Lazarus Israel Duaquon Bush. Bush is described as a black male standing nearly 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 275 pounds.

KPD urged the public to not attempt to apprehend Bush if he is seen, but rather contact police.

Police are asking anyone who has information to Bush's whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at (254)526-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip anonymously online here.

