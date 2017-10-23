Killeen Police seek two people of interest in debit card theft case

Police asked for help Monday identifying two people of interest in connection with an Aug. 6 robbery that happened in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department said the victim told them an unidentified person stole her wallet from her purse and used her debit card to buy something at the Walmart Supercenter located in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to obtain photographs of two females," Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said.

The photos were subsequently released by police, who urged anyone who could identify the females to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

