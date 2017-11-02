Killeen Police arrested wanted man who refused to leave home

Police shut down streets near the intersection of York Avenue and Utah Street in Killeen, after an incident in which police tried to nab a wanted suspect, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

Officers with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Victims Unit first went to a home in the 900 block of York Avenue around 2 p.m. to serve a warrant for a wanted felon. When they arrived, they found the felon -- 25-year-old Brandon Olivares -- standing outside of the home. When Olivares saw police, he ran inside, according to Miramontez.

He refused to come out for roughly an hour but eventually surrendered himself around 3:05 p.m. after numerous commands from officers, according to Killeen Police.

He was arrested for being a wanted felon in possession of a firearm, Miramontez said. She added he would not face any other charges.

