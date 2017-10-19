Killeen teacher accused of rubbing female student's breast indicted

A former teacher at Killeen ISD's Shoemaker High School was indicted Wednesday for having an improper relationship with a student earlier this year, the Bell County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Channel 6.

Jose Rivera is accused of rubbing a female student's breast sometime in May or April while they were alone in a room on campus, according to an arrest affidavit. When investigators reviewed cell phone data from Rivera and the student's phones, they found evidence of an inappropriate relationship between the duo, the affidavit said.

River was removed from position when the investigation began in May. His contract was officially terminated Oct. 10, according to a district spokesperson.

