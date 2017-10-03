KPD investigates three overnight drive-by shootings that damaged homes

Detectives were working Tuesday afternoon to determine if three overnight drive-by shootings were related.

Between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to shots fired situations at the following three Killeen locations: 2000 block of Schwald Road, 2000 block of Prestige Loop and the 600 block of Estelle Avenue.

There were no reports of injuries, but there was damage to homes and vehicles.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous web tip by clicking here. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

