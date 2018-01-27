Large police presence in Harker Heights sparks concerns; nobody hurt

HARKER HEIGHTS -- Police cruisers swarmed the plaza at Market Heights shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday after unverified scanner reports of shots fired near Razzoo's Cajun Cafe. As it turned out, no gunshots were fired and nobody was hurt.

According to the Harker Heights Police Department, they located and detained a man in an apparent mental health crisis. In a Facebook post, the department said the man had no weapons on him, and he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple for evaluation.

Reached by phone, an employee at nearby Barnes and Noble described customers from the restaurant scrambling into the book store, which locked the doors.

Five police cruisers remained at the scene for roughly an hour before clearing the scene.

Video from a bystander showed at least one ambulance on scene.

© 2018 KCEN-TV