Local man indicted after police say he egged on shooter in Killeen

A Bell County Grand Jury on Wednesday indicted a Temple man for criminal solicitation of murder.

Lawrence Charles Bryson, 23, was arrested by Temple Police in December and taken to the Bell County Jail, where was still being held Thursday on $200,000 bond.

According to his arrest affidavit, the murder solicitation charge stemmed from a fall shooting in Killeen.

Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to a Texas Mart convenience store in Killeen on Sept. 18 to investigate shots fired. A store employee told police it all began when two males entered the store and tried to buy merchandise with a counterfeit bill. According to authorities, the suspects became angry when the clerk would not accept the fake money.

An arrest affidavit details how another angry male came in as the argument over the bogus money escalated -- all of which police said was captured on surveillance video.

At some point during the dispute, a customer named James White tried to come to the clerk's defense, according to the affidavit. Later, when White left the store and was walking to his car, a group of four guys, including an armed juvenile who was one of the males who tried to pass the counterfeit money, began yelling and cussing at White outside, the affidavit said.

As White reached his car, police said Lawrence Bryson -- who was among that group of guys -- turned to the armed juvenile and told him to "pop a cap in the motherf---er," according to law enforcement. At that point, the juvenile began to fire toward White who was by his car with his girlfriend and child, according to the arrest affidavit.

The bullets missed, and the family was unhurt, KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez confirmed.

Officers did find shell casings at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Details about any charges for the juvenile were not immediately clear.

