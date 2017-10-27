Local police and FBI seize drugs, guns and money in Harker Heights

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

The Killeen and Harker Heights Police Departments worked with the FBI to execute a search warrant Thursday for drugs at an undisclosed location in Harker Heights, where they seized a "large amount of marijuana" along with multiple weapons and a large amount of money, police confirmed.

One suspect was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail, according to Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, who did not immediately release the suspect's name.

Police said the case was under investigation. And, the information released was very limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV