Lockhart High teacher charged with improper relationship with a student

Sarah Fowlkes booking photo from Lockhart Police Department. (Photo: Lockhart Police Department)

LOCKHART, TEXAS - A science teacher at Lockhart High School is in jail after the district and police said she was having an improper relationship with a student.

Lockhart ISD said Sarah Fowlkes, who has worked for LISD since October 2014, was arrested Monday afternoon after an investigation. Lockhart High administrators received a report on March 10, before the start of spring break, and notified district administrators. LISD informed Lockhart police, who launched an investigation and Child Protective Services. Police said their investigation led them to a 17-year-old male student, and determined he had been in contact with Fowlkes.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district’s most important priority,” said Superintendent Susan Bohn in a release. “As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

Lockhart police have charged Fowlkes with felony improper relationship between educator and student. Fowlkes turned herself in and was booked into the Caldwell County Jail, police said. A booking photo is not available as of Monday afternoon.

The following letter was sent home to parents and guardians of Lockhart High students:

Dear LHS Parents and Guardians,

I am writing to you with very upsetting news. Today, local law enforcement arrested Sarah Fowlkes, a teacher at LHS, for an improper relationship with a student.

On the afternoon of Friday, March 10th, the LHS administration received a concerning report. The principal notified district administration, and we immediately contacted law enforcement and Child Protective Services for investigation.

Fowlkes will not return to the school district. The district is sending notice of the conduct to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Every day, you trust your children to our care, and it is a responsibility we do not take lightly. As a parent of a Lockhart ISD student, I join you in feeling anger and disappointment in what happened. As an administrator, I will always take swift action against anyone who would violate the sacred trust between students and educators.

Please take time to speak to your child about what has happened. If any student or parent has information about this situation, please contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-4401.

The campus will have counselors available to meet with any student who needs or wants support. In the meantime, if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me at susan.bohn@lockhart.txed.net. I will be checking emails and will follow up with you as soon as possible.

Truly,

Susan K. Bohn

Superintendent of Schools

Lockhart Independent School District

© 2017 KVUE-TV