Mail carrier finds man dead in the road in Killeen

KILLEEN - A mail carrier on his route in Killeen came across a man dead in the road in Killeen Thursday.

Police said the victim -- believed to be in his 20s or 30s -- had been shot and was found near the intersection of Reese Creek Road and Maxdale Road around noon. He was not immediately identified.

Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced the man dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy, according to Killeen Police Commander Alex Gearhart.

Killeen Police were still taking photos and gathering evidence, as of late Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

