Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through Salado, Belton

A man was arrested Saturday after leading Salado police on a high-speed chase, officials told Channel 6.

Salado police said they pulled the suspect over around 11:34 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Main Street in Salado, Texas.

During the stop, the officer commanded the man to exit his vehicle --- at which point the man drove away and led officers on a 15-minute pursuit, reaching speeds over 80 miles per hour.

The chase ended on Armstrong Road between Salado and Belton because the suspect's car stopped due to car trouble, police said.

The suspect, 38-year-old Henry Ybarra, was taken into custody without incident. He faces a charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and has several other pending charges.

Ybarra had an active felony warrant at the time of the pursuit. He is currently sitting in the Bell County Jail.

Several agencies including the Bell Co Sheriff's Dept assisted with the pursuit.

