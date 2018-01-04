Man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of ex-girlfriend, police say

A Central Texas man was arrested on a bench warrant in Bell County Wednesday after investigators linked him to an alleged sexual assault police said happened back in May 2017.

Martin Fitzgerald Gray, 54, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and a count of assault causing bodily injury, according to online jail records.

Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely said a detective had been investigating the case since a welfare check officers made back in the Spring. Neely said officers were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. on May 12, 2017. At that time, they met with Gray's ex-girlfriend, who told them that Gray showed up to the Chappell Hill Apartment complex on Ira Young Drive in Temple, threatened to kill her new boyfriend who wasn't there, then held a knife to her and sexually assaulted her, according to Neely.

The victim told police Gray left roughly 10 minutes before officers arrived.

The subsequent investigation led to Gray's ultimate arrest on Wednesday, Neely said.

Gray was still being held Thursday at the Bell County Jail. His total bond was set at $155,000, according to the jail.

© 2018 KCEN-TV