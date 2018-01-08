Man arrested for murder of first cousin in Waco

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his first cousin.

Demarcus Robinson, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Robinson, 34, on Dec. 14 in the 800 block of Harlem Avenue in Waco, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton. Officers found Brian's body lying in a yard, Swanton said.

Swanton did not offer any specific details about the events leading up to the shooting.

Demarcus was caught without incident Monday at a home in Northwest Waco.

© 2018 KCEN-TV