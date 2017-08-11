Man arrested for sexual assault of a child in Bell County, deputies say

A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a warrant for sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Jacob Michael Baca, of New Mexico, was still being held in the Bell County Jail as of late Friday morning, according to online jail records.

The Sheriff's Department said it had been investigating the case since May 7 when the alleged victim, a 15-year-old girl, "made an outcry." Baca was later identified by the Special Crime Unit, according to Maj. T.J. Cruz.

The warrant was formally signed Wednesday by Justice of the Peace David Barfield, who set bond at $50,000.

No further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the case were immediately released.

© 2017 KCEN-TV