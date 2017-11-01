Man arrives at Friends in Crisis shelter with gunshot wound, asks for help

KILLEEN - A man with gunshot wounds arrived at the Friends in Crisis Shelter in Killeen around 3:51 a.m. on Wednesday, searching for help, police said.

When officers arrived at the shelter in the 400 block of E Sprott Ave., they located the man and immediately took him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Killeen Police were told the victim was shot by an unknown person in the 1300 block of N 8th Street and then went to Friends in Crisis for help. Officers found shell casings in the area.

The victim is in his mid-30s. Police said he had non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.