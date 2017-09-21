Man calls 911 after shooting woman at residence in Harker Heights

A man shot a woman around 1:55 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1400 block of Loblolly Drive in Harker Heights, according to police.

The man called 911 and said he shot the woman, according to investigators.

When first responders arrived, they found the female victim with a single gunshot wound in her torso, according to Harker Heights Police Sgt. Steve Miller. Miller said he believed the woman was shot as the result of a disagreement, and the relationship between the two individuals was not immediately clear.

The female victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She was awake at the time she was transported, according to Miller.

The male suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody. Miller had not provided any information about possible charges, as of late Thursday afternoon.

