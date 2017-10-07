Man charged in teen's death after crash while fleeing police

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - Officials say a 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old killed when the stolen truck he was riding in crashed in Galveston while fleeing police.

Police say Kenneth Edmond III of La Marque was trapped in the vehicle after the June 18 wreck and later died. Police say witnesses saw others flee on foot.

Police said Friday they believe Frederick Antone Degrassa York of Galveston was the driver. York, who was arrested and charged Thursday, remained in jail Saturday on $150,000 bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

Police say officers on June 18 spotted a truck believed to have used in the burglary of cars in hotel parking lots. The truck fled, eventually crashing into two houses, two cars and rolling over.

