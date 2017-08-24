Man convicted of Marlin police chief's murder sentenced to 95 years in prison

Derrick Gamble

The Temple man convicted of killing a Central Texas police chief was sentenced Thursday to 95 years in prison -- after prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty.

A Bell County jury found Derrick Gamble guilty Wednesday of murdering Marlin Police Chief Darrell Allen after hearing only a day and a half of testimony at trial. A staffer at the Bell County District Attorney's Office had previously predicted the trial would last a few days.

Gamble, 26, was convicted of shooting Chief Allen after the two got into an argument outside a Temple bar in 2015, prosecutors argued at trial.

Gamble's family broke into tears after the verdict was read Wednesday. His uncle, Eddie Alexander, urged young people heading down the wrong path to take a lesson from his nephew's actions.

"It's a message for the youth today to know that you still have to make the right choices in life because life is short," Alexander said.

Nationwide, forty other police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015. So far in 2017, the number is already 30 officers in the United States, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tabulates such statistics.

© 2017 KCEN-TV