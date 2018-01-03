Man found dead before scheduled court appearance in child solicitation case

A man facing several years in prison for online solicitation of a minor in Central Texas appears to have ended his own life in Denton County on Wednesday, according to Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd.

Robert Thomas Duven was in his early 50s and living in Killeen when he was busted in May 2015 as part of an undercover sting operation titled "Operation Broken Heart II" that targeted child pornography. Sixteen other Texans were caught in the sting, which was run by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Duven was accused of trying to meet an undercover officer for sex -- an officer authorities claimed he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Boyd confirmed Duven was supposed to plead guilty Wednesday in Coryell County, but he never showed up. Around the same time, prosecutors got word Duven was deceased, Boyd explained.

