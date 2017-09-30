Man found shot dead in master bedroom in Belton Saturday morning

Police were investigating an early morning murder Saturday in the 800 block of Carla Kay Drive in Belton.

A "frantic witness" called 911 around 4:54 a.m. and said there had been a shooting at home, according to a Belton Police Department spokesperson. When officers arrived, they found evidence of forced entry and discovered a man dead in the master bedroom area. He had been shot multiple times, according to the spokesperson.

Police did not immediately release the man's name or age, but the department said it planned to do so as the investigation moved forward.

As of 9:15 a.m. Saturday, police were searching for two black men in connection with the shooting. But, the spokesperson did not release any more specific details about the men's appearances.

The Bell County District Attorney's office is helping the Belton Police Department with the case.

