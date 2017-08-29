Man, home and vehicle shot in Waco Monday night

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

A man was shot in Waco Monday night, but police initially had trouble finding him.

Waco Police Officers were first dispatched to a shooting at 8:30 p.m. in the area of Dawson Street and King's Highway in East Waco. When police arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes -- along with multiple handgun and shotgun shells/casings lying around, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

"It was also determined that at least one home was hit by the gunfire as well," Sgt. Swanton wrote in a press release.

Officers also found a large amount of blood, but they could not locate the victim. They later found out that the 36-year-old victim, Joseph Lamont Dawson, was driven to Hillcrest Hospital in a private vehicle.

"Officers interviewed the victim at the hospital but received very little detail as to what occurred," Sgt. Swanton said.

Dawson suffered wounds to his hand, arm, side buttocks and legs; and he was admitted for observation. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Swanton.

No arrests were made, as of late Tuesday morning, and Waco Police were still investigating the shooting.

