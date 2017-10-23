Man intentionally hits female Fort Hood soldier with his pickup, affidavit says

Police have made an arrest in the Sept. 23 hit-and-run that injured a Fort Hood soldier in the 2600 block of Savage Road in Killeen.

Chance Ryan Biels, 32, was booked Friday into the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Biels, whose last known address was in Harker Heights, was still being held late Monday afternoon on $100,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 6, Biels told police the female soldier threw a water bottle at his head through his pickup truck window causing him to get mad and begin following her vehicle in his pickup truck.

Witnesses saw Biels' pickup chase the soldier through a neighborhood and ram her when she got out of her own vehicle, the affidavit said. The impact threw her into the back of her vehicle and caused a small brain bleed, unstable neck fractures, a skull fracture, rib fracture, lung contusions and multiple cuts and bruises, according to the affidavit. Despite that, Biels sped off -- leaving the injured soldier behind, the affidavit said.

A witness later spotted Biels' pickup truck in a driveway and called police, who got a search warrant for the pickup and found damage consistent with the hit-and-run, according to the affidavit.

When officers interviewed Biels, the affidavit said he claimed to have swerved in an effort to avoid hitting the victim, who he said stepped in front of his pickup truck. But, surveillance video from a neighbor's camera disputed Biels' account and appeared to instead confirm the version of events a witness had told, according to the affidavit.

© 2017 KCEN-TV