Man kills ex-girlfriend's Chihuahua, chucks clothing basket at her, police say

BELLMEAD, Texas -- A Central Texas man threw a clothing basket at his ex-girlfriend and threw her Chihuahua against a wall, causing its death, according to the Bellmead Police Department.

Investigators said it happened in Bellmead on July 29, but an arrest was not made until Tuesday.

Police arrested Calvin Markus Roberts, 30, after obtaining warrants. Roberts was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with animal cruelty, assault (family violence) and unlawful restraint.

The 45-year-old ex-girlfriend told investigators Roberts threw her small Chihuahua named Dandy against the wall.

"Dandy later died as a result of the injuries she sustained, which led to the victim decisions to end the relationship and have Calvin leave the residence," Detective Kory Martin said in a press release.

Separately, the thrown clothing basket caused the ex-girlfriend to sustain an abrasion, Martin said.

"The victim attempted to leave and Calvin pushed the door shut preventing her from leaving," Martin said.

The alleged victim was eventually able to reach her phone and make emergency calls, police added.

© 2017 KCEN-TV