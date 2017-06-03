Man shoots at police, barricades himself inside house in Temple

TEMPLE - A man barricaded himself inside a stranger's home in the 1700 block of S 15th Street in Temple Saturday night, after shooting at police officers.

Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely said the standoff began with a 911 call reporting a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

The initial address the caller gave was incorrect, so responding officers drove around the area looking for the suspect, who was eventually pointed out by a witness, Neely said.

When officers tried to stop the man, he took off running and began firing shots at Temple Police. Officers returned fire, but the man kicked in the door of a nearby house and hid inside, according to Neely.

The home's occupants escaped safely. And negotiators were called to the scene to try to get the suspect to surrender, police said.

Temple Police set up a command post late Saturday night. And, the Texas Rangers also responded since the situation was considered an officer-involved shooting. Luckily, no officers were injured in the first confrontation with the suspect.

As of 2:00 a.m. Sunday, SWAT officers had not yet forced entry into the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

