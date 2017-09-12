Man shot dead on Cantabrian Drive in Killeen identified

Photo Credit: Eric Von Franklin (Photo: Custom)

KILLEEN - Police have identified the victim of a Monday night shooting in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive

Officers were first called to a report of shots fired at 10:43 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 20-year-old Taron Marquise Tillman-Ratliff of Killeen lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Tillman-Ratliff was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.

KPD's Criminal Investigation Division was expected to be on scene well into Tuesday morning, according to Miramontez.

An autopsy as been ordered and his body will be sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

If you have any information that could help detectives with their investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

