Man shot dead on Cantabrian Drive in Killeen

A man was shot dead in Killeen Monday night, according to Killeen Police.

Officers were first called to a report of shots fired at 10:43 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.

He was pronounced dead at 11:59 by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.

The man's age and name were not released, as of early Tuesday morning. Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said his family had not been notified, as of 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

KPD's Criminal Investigation Division was expected to be on scene well into Tuesday morning, according to Miramontez.

