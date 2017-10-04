Man shot while walking in Waco early Wednesday morning, police say

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A 36-year-old man was shot near 12th Street and La Salle Avenue in Waco around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told investigators he was walking in the area when he saw an argument between several young men and women roughly 18 to 20 years old. One of the young men got into a blue van, left briefly and returned with a gun, then started to shoot toward the victim, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

"The victim told officers he did not know any of the subjects that were involved in the disturbance," Swanton said.

The victim was driven in a personal vehicle to Providence Emergency Room in Waco, then transferred to Hillcrest Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Anyone who knows any of the individuals who might have been involved in the argument or subsequent shooting should call Waco Police at 254-750-7500.

© 2017 KCEN-TV