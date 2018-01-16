Man transported to hospital after being shot in Killeen

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

A man in his 30s was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in the 700 block of McArthur Drive in Killeen Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 1:43 a.m., and they found the man with a gunshot wound shortly afterward.

The victim was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

No further details were immediately available.

Detectives were investigating the shooting. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip by clicking here.

