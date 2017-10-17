Man tries to break through back window of Waco house, runs away from police

File photo

The Waco Police Department arrested a man after he tried to break into a house and then led officers on a foot chase, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Germarkee Satterwhite, 24, was charged with attempted burglary of a habitation.

A homeowner called 911 early Tuesday afternoon after Satterwhite attempted to break into the back window of his house, which was located in the 1100 block of La Porte Drive in Waco, according to Swanton. When police showed up, Satterwhite ran away but was eventually caught.

Satterwhite was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

