Man who eluded police for more than 20 years captured in Waco

A man who had been on the run for nearly 20 years was arrested in Waco Tuesday.

Joel Chavez had four outstanding warrants for sexual offenses in Oregon. According to police, those warrants stemmed from cases dating back to 1999.

Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said Chavez had been on the run ever since.

"He told our officers yesterday that he had spent several years on the run in Mexico before returning back to the states and eventually ending up in Waco," Officer Bynum said in a statement.

Chavez's bond was set at one million dollars.

"The good news is this guy is no longer hiding out in our city because we found him, and he will soon be headed back to Oregon," Officer Bynum wrote on Facebook. "And yes they have already said that they will come get him!"

