Milam County grand jury indicts Central Texas man in death of fiancée

A Milam County grand jury indicted a 33-year-old Burlington man for manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance this week in connection with the Dec. 11 death of his 22-year-old fiancée, according to the Milam County District Attorney's Office.

Under Texas law, Charles Cody Chudej could face anywhere from two to 20 years in prison if convicted by a jury on the manslaughter charge -- which is a second-degree felony.

Back in December, the Rockdale Reporter shed some light on the case. The publication reported that the charge stemmed from the death of Brihanne Deiterman, who was believed to have died of a drug overdose in northern Milam County.

According to Deiterman's obituary, she was pronounced dead at Little River Hospital in Rockdale. She was born in Waco and attended West High School, then McLennan Community College.

She worked everywhere from Czech Stop to the Equine Special Needs Ranch in Texarkana.

"She was known to 'light up a room when she walked in' and was a bright star who was full of life," her obituary said.

Attempts to reach two officials at the Milam County Sheriff's Office for further information about the case were not immediately successful Friday afternoon.

