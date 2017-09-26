Milam County treasurer resigns over accusations of stealing money

Milam County’s treasurer has resigned over accusations she stole from her office, the Milam County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Donna Orsag, 56, of Cameron, quit Monday after being confronted about financial theft by deputies from the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

The Milam County District Attorney’s Office said criminal charges would be filed. Orsag was expected to be charged with “theft by a public servant” according to the district attorney’s office.

© 2017 KCEN-TV