Motorcyclist leads Killeen Police on chase, holes up inside home

A Killeen Police chase ended with a man holed up inside a home Wednesday morning.

Killeen Police Officers tried to pull over a man for speeding on a motorcycle at 9:56 a.m. at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Veteran's Memorial Boulevard. When the motorcyclist refused to stop, police pursued him.

The chase ended in North Killeen when the man hid inside a home in the 2900 block of Schwald Road in Killeen. Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was not immediately clear whether or not the suspect lived at the home in question.

After five minutes of refusing to leave the home, the suspect was arrested without incident by Killeen Police, Miramontez said. During officers' initial investigation, they said they determined the motorcycle was reported stolen from the city.

The name of the motorcyclist will not be released by police until his arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

