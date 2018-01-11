Motorcyclist tries to evade police, crashes, then heads for BBQ joint

A motorcyclist being sought by law enforcement crashed near Rudy's BBQ in Killeen Thursday then walked inside the restaurant and waited to be arrested.

A Bell County deputy tried to pull over the motorcyclist a little before noon for an unknown reason, but the suspect sped away. When the speeds got too high on I-14/190, law enforcement stopped pursuing the motorcyclist, according to the constable's office.

But, while the motorcyclist was getting away, he saw other law enforcement vehicles heading his direction. That was because both Killeen Police and Harker Heights Police had been dispatched for backup during the chase, and they were still heading that way.

The motorcyclist ended up seeing law enforcement, getting scared and wrecking on the I-14 access road near Rosewood Drive, according to Chief Deputy Bush. He then walked inside Rudy's BBQ, which was quickly swarmed by law enforcement who apprehended the man.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

