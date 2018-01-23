Multiple handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Waco neighborhood

The Waco Police Department on Monday urged residents to stop leaving weapons in their unlocked cars, pointing to a string of vehicle burglaries in the city.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said multiple vehicles were broken into while parked in front of homes in the Condor Loop area off Wortham Bend Road.

Swanton said patrol officers reported at least five burglaries of unlocked vehicles Monday. According to police, 9 mm handguns were stolen from all five vehicles -- along with a shotgun in one of the vehicles.

"You are not only risking your safety and your neighbors if you happen to confront a car burglar, but you are arming the bad guys for their future activities," Sgt. Swanton wrote in a pointed Facebook post.

If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, you are always encouraged to call 911.

