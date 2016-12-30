N-word sprayed on Highlands home, burned SUV

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public’s help with any information on a vehicle fire that occurred in the 300 block of San Jacinto (Photo: HCFMO)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating a vehicle fire at a home where the n-word was also spray-painted on the house and the vehicle early Friday.

Air 11 was over the scene in Highlands on San Jacinto St. at South 4th Street as cleanup efforts were underway.

Racial slurs were sprayed multiple times both on the home and the SUV, which was burned up in the driveway. One of the messages also contained the word "leave."

The fire marshal's office says the scene was discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

“My car was destroyed," said the victim, who wished to remain anonymous. “I felt it in my gut. I felt bad. That people in this day and time would still do stuff like this.”

Highlands neighbors feeling the same way stopped by the man's house on Friday, extending friendship.

“This is not who we are, and this is not what we want showing in our community at all," said Tim Edwards, pastor with First Baptist Church.

Who and why are the only questions left to answer.

“I’ve been trying to figure it out myself," the victim said. "Was I targeted? You just don’t want me here? Are you just trying to send a message? I don’t know.”

The homeowner is a felon. His last offenses are gun and drug charges from 2014 and 2015.

“There are some things that happened in the past, and the only thing people can do is try to change where they were in the past...and that’s what I’m trying to do," the victim said.

The homeowner says his past convictions don't have anything to do with the fire or the messages painted on his property.

Investigators are checking the neighborhood for surveillance cameras so they can find the suspect or suspects responsible, but they're also asking the public for leads in the case.

After documenting the crime, Highlands Firefighters helped to wash away and cover the hate messages sprayed on the outside of the home.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS.

PHOTOS: Air 11 over graffiti, burned SUV

