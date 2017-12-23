KCEN
Officers respond to 'shots fired' at Killeen nightclub

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after police responded to a shots fired call outside a Killeen nightclub.

Paul Livengood, KCEN 10:53 PM. CST December 23, 2017

At approximately 2:02 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Club Tabu, located at 3310 S. Fort Hood St., regarding a shots fired call. When police arrived at the scene, the officers were told about a disturbance inside the club. 

Shortly thereafter, gun shots were heard in the parking lot area. 

No injuries were reported. 

Police are still investigating the incident as of Saturday afternoon. 

