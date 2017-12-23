Officers respond to 'shots fired' at Killeen nightclub

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after police responded to a shots fired call outside a Killeen nightclub.
At approximately 2:02 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Club Tabu, located at 3310 S. Fort Hood St., regarding a shots fired call. When police arrived at the scene, the officers were told about a disturbance inside the club.
Shortly thereafter, gun shots were heard in the parking lot area.
No injuries were reported.
Police are still investigating the incident as of Saturday afternoon.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs