Ohio man arrested for taking photos of waitress in Waco bathroom stall

A man was arrested Jan. 15 for taking photos of a waitress in a restaurant bathroom stall in Waco.

According to Waco Police, Laurence James Button, 36, of Youngstown, Ohio, walked into the ladies room and began taking photos of the female server with his cellphone. The woman saw his boots under the stall door, then looked up and spotted him, police said. She screamed and Button ran out, authorities said.

She saw the man leave the restaurant and gave police his license plate number, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton. Officers soon found him at the Quality Inn on I-35 in Bellmead.

Button was interviewed, then arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail, where he was charged with invasive visual recording. He had been in town on business, police said.

Swanton stressed that the restaurant "did everything right" with regard to its handling of the incident.

