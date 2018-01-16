One man dead after early morning shooting in Temple

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TEMPLE - TEMPLE, Texas -- One man was shot and later died at the hospital early Tuesday morning in Temple.

Police found the victim lying in the doorway of a house in the 800 block of North 4th Street just after midnight. He was taken to Baylor, Scott and White Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Two men were seen running from the area after the shooting, police said.

Police said they would release more information as it became available.

If you have any information that could help law enforcement investigate the case, click here to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip. You may also call the Temple Police Department directly at 254-298-5500.

